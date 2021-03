Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces no new COVID-19 cases since March 2nd and no active cases. There are four current COVID-19-related hospitalizations. There have been 1,431 total cases and 51 deaths for Livingston County.

Another COVID-19 case has been added in Harrison County, which the health department reported on March 5th brought the total to 1,012. There were nine active cases and 855 confirmed cases. Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

