COVID-19 Update: New deaths reported in Daviess and Harrison counties; 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in area counties

A COVID-19-related death has been added in Daviess County since November 25th. The health department reports 10 deaths in total. Forty-nine cases were also added, bringing the total to 410. One hundred sixty-two cases are active.

The Daviess County Health Department notes the county is now identified as a Top 5 Hot Spot in Missouri with the jump in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.

An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County since December 1st, which the health department notes brings the total to eight. Twenty-nine more cases were added for a total of 487. Thirty-nine cases are active.

The Livingston County Health Center announces 15 new COVID-19 cases since December 3rd, bringing the total to 855. Of the 63 active cases, 49 are in the community, 11 are facility actives, and three are school actives. There are 10 current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 22 deaths for Livingston County.

COVID-19 cases increased by eight in Linn County for a total of 718. The health department reports 70 cases are active, with 59 in the community. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms five additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 655. Twenty-three cases are active. Eight deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Sullivan County.

The Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will conduct free COVID-19 testing in Kirksville. Missouri residents can be tested in the 4-H Building on the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds on December 7th from 8 to 3 o’clock.

Register for the free testing on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

