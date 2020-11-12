COVID-19 Update: Livingston County reports 2 deaths, 36 new cases; 41 cases since November 5th in Daviess County; 16 in Putnam County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports two COVID-19-related deaths have been added since Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17.

Thirty-six new cases were also added since Tuesday, which makes the cumulative total of 600. Of the 80 active cases, 19 are in facilities, 51 are in the community, and 10 involve schools. There are 16 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Livingston County.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 41 in Daviess County since November 4th for a total of 312. Active cases went up by one to 102. Two hundred five cases have recovered. Fifteen COVID-19-related hospitalizations and five deaths are reported for Daviess County.

The Putnam County Health Department received notification of 16 additional COVID-19 cases. Thirty-four individuals are being actively monitored, and 81 have been released.

The health department notes the age range with the highest number of cases is younger than 20 years old with 23. Forty-one to 50 has 20 cases, and 21 to 30 has 19.

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

