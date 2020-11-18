COVID-19 Update: 61 cases, 1 death in Caldwell County; eleven cases reported in Harrison County; 20 cases in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One additional COVID-19-related death and 61 cases have been reported in Caldwell County since November 12th. The health department reports four total deaths and 408 cases. Three hundred fifty-five cases have been confirmed, and 53 are probable. The number of active cases decreased by 24 to 70. Three hundred thirty-four cases have recovered.

Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County since November 17th, which makes a total of 375 confirmed cases. The health department notes 210 of the positives are females, and 165 are males. Active cases increased by three to 94. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at one.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 20 new COVID-19 cases since November 17th, bringing the total number of cases to 675. Of the 88 active cases, 66 are in the community, 14 in schools, and eight in facilities. There are 19 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths in Livingston County.

