COVID-19 Update: 19 new cases in Grundy County, 17 cases in Livingston County, 10 in Harrison County and 7 in Caldwell County

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were added for Grundy County on November 5th, which the health department reports bring the total to 407.

Three hundred seven cases have been confirmed, and 100 are probable. Sixty-five cases are active. Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 17 new COVID-19 cases since November 5th, bringing the total to 531. Seventy-three cases are active, with 11 involving facilities, 55 in the community, and seven involving schools. There are 16 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13 deaths for Livingston County.

Ten new COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County, which brings the total to 242 total confirmed cases. The health department reports 38 cases are active, and 203 have been removed from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County.

There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County for a total of 289. The health department notes 248 cases have been confirmed, and 41 are probable. Active cases went down by two to 56. Two hundred thirty-one cases have recovered. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Caldwell County.

