COVID-19 Update: 18 new cases in Harrison County; 10 cases in Livingston County; 6 in Putnam and 1 death, 2 cases in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 18 in Harrison County to 393. The health department notes 224 of the positives are female, and 169 are male. Active cases went up by four to 98. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces 10 new COVID-19 cases since November 18th, bringing the cumulative total to 685. Eighty-seven of the cases are active, with 67 in the community, 13 in schools, and seven in facilities. There 19 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths for Livingston County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports six additional positive COVID-19 cases. The cumulative total is 152, with 66 reporting symptom onset in November alone. The health department notes testing information is only available to it if a laboratory reports all of its results to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

One new COVID-19-related death and two cases were added for Grundy County on November 18th. The health department notes the number of new cases may be misleading. The Department of Health and Senior Services changed its notification system, so case reports may take longer to reach the health department. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County. The total number of cases is 562. Four hundred nine have been confirmed, and 153 are probable. The number of active cases decreased by six to 109.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares