COVID-19 testing events set for residents of northern Missouri

Area residents can take advantage of free community COVID-19 testing events through the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Testing sites will utilize a PCR test to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Officials say it is not an antigen or antibody test. Testing dates and sites coming up in northwest Missouri include:

Maryville on Friday, January 8th at the National Guard Armory from noon to 4 o’clock.

Grant City of Monday, January 11th at the Worth County High School, noon to 4 pm.

Stanberry at City Hall on Thursday, January 14th also from noon to 4 o’clock.

St. Joseph at Northwest Health Services-Southside Health Clinic for Tuesday, January 19th from noon to 4.

Maryville (again) Thursday, January 21st at the National Guard Armory from noon to 4.

Registration guarantees testing, walk-ins will be accommodated if slots are available. To register or for more information visit THIS LINK.

Health officials say it’s important to remember that a COVID-19 test is a one-time assessment, and will only show if you are infected at the time of the test. Everyday prevention measures, such as handwashing, physical distancing, and mask-wearing should be practiced, even after you have been tested.

