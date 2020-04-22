Plans for completing the annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion mailing have taken a different direction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to comply with the restrictions, the Alumni Association will utilize the services of the Grundy County Opportunity Center in stuffing over 5,000 envelopes and preparing them for mailing, however, classes that plan to insert their own class letter are being asked to pick up supplies and complete their respective mailing before returning to the Association for the bulk mailing.

Dynamic Tax & Accounting, Inc. in Trenton has agreed to serve as the outlet for class members to pick up supplies, complete with mailing labels, and once completed, receive the envelopes for mailing. The exact date for such has not been announced but anticipated next week.

Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Association said “we regret that we can’t be together in a mass meeting which not only provided fun for all but a quick way to complete the project. We are grateful to be able to utilize the services of the Opportunity Center to assist us with this major undertaking, knowing that we are supporting a local organization as well.” Maxey went to say that “we want to emphasize that when classes finish with their individual stuffing of envelopes to return those completed to Dynamic tax & Accounting for inclusion in the bulk mailing.”

Class representatives are asked to contact Maxey at 660-359-7244 or by email at maxeysteve@gmail.com to confirm their individual mailing with class letters.

