COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in northwest Missouri

The COVID-19 count continues to climb in northwest Missouri.

Regional information provided this morning by the Grundy County Health Department shows since testing began, 15 counties have collectively, 22,000 thousand positive COVID-19 probable cases come in at 21,966 along with 395 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Grundy County update shows an increase by ten in the positive cases since Saturday. Thirty-two cases have been added during the past four days. Of the 952 cases, 724 are confirmed positive with the balance listed as probable. Grundy County’s active cases are at 99, up by four from Saturday. The death total remains at 29. Of the almost 22 thousand cases in northwest Missouri, 13,100 are in the population centers of Buchanan, Nodaway, and Andrew counties.

The most recent numbers on COVID-19 cases among area counties show Clinton County at 1,558, Livingston at 1212, Grundy with 952, Harrison at 844, Caldwell 767, Daviess 556, and Mercer County at 284.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases is 424,986. The average number per day for the week ending Friday is 2,785. The statewide positivity rate using the CDC method is 18 percent. 5,951 deaths in Missouri have been attributed to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 100, with today’s report showing 2,600 hospitalized.

