COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic set for February 27th in Unionville

Around 2,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available at a mass vaccination clinic in Unionville.

The Putnam County Health Department will host the clinic for Missouri residents who are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 at the Putnam County R-1 Schools on February 27th.

Preregister through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or call 1-877-435-8411. Preregistration will allow residents to be contacted via email or phone to alert them of the availability of the event.

The Putnam County Health Department notes preregistration does not guarantee someone will get an appointment for the clinic in Unionville on February 27th.

