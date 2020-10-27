COVID-19 cases increase by six in Livingston County, one in Harrison County; cases decrease by eleven in Grundy County

Local News October 27, 2020 KTTN News
Coronavirus News Graphic
Six new COVID-19 cases have been added in Livingston County Tuesday, October 27th.

The health center reports that brings the cumulative total to 433. Twenty of the cases are active, and there are currently 17 hospitalizations. Of the active cases, two are in facilities and 18 are in the community. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The Harrison County Health Department reports 196 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of one since Monday, October 26th. Seven of the cases are active, and 188 have been removed from isolation. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Harrison County.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County has decreased by 11 since Monday, October 26th.

The health department reports 28 of the 334 total cases are active. The overall total increased by two. Two hundred forty-seven cases have been confirmed, and 87 are probable. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

