COVID-19 cases increase by five in Grundy County; DOC announces four new cases

The Grundy County Health Department reports 246 total COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of five since Tuesday, September 29th. One hundred eighty-six of those cases have been confirmed, and 60 are probable. Sixty-six cases are active. Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Grundy County.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports an increase of three COVID-19 cases among offenders at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron, bringing that total to 25. Twenty-three of the cases are active, and two have recovered. The number of COVID-19 cases among staff is 33. Twenty-three of those cases are active, and 10 have recovered.

There has also been an increase of one COVID-19 case among staff at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, with the total at 36. Five cases are active, and 31 have recovered. There have been 253 offender cases, and all are said to be recovered.

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares