COVID-19 cases increase by 52 in five area counties within 24-hours

The Livingston County Health Center announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on January 5th for a total of 1,171. Active cases increased by six to 64. Thirty-two of the active cases are in the community, 27 are facility actives, and five are school actives. Current COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained at 12. There have been 36 deaths reported for Livingston County.

Fifteen COVID-19 cases were reported for Linn County on January 5th, making the total 966. Active cases went down by two to 82. The health department notes 78 of the active cases are in the community. Twenty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by three in Harrison County on January 5th, which the health department reports brought the total to 686. Active cases went down by four to 26. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it was informed of seven new COVID-19 cases on January 5th for a total of 380. Ten individuals are being actively monitored, and nine deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by three on January 5th in Mercer County, which the health department reports brought the total to 133. Probable cases increased by one to 148. Active cases increased by two to 13. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

