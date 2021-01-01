COVID-19 cases increase by 24 in three area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

OVID-19 cases increased by 13 in Linn County since December 30th to a total of 914. Active cases went up by two to 65. The health department notes 64 of the active cases are in the community. Twenty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports eight new COVID-19 cases since December 30th, bringing the total to 1,129. The number of active cases went down by 10 to 69. Forty-six of the active cases are in the community, 20 are facility actives, and three are school actives. COVID-19-related hospitalizations remain at 12, and 36 deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by three in Mercer County since December 30th, which the health department reports brings the total to 127. Another 144 cases are probable. The number of active cases decreased by five to 12. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

