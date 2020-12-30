COVID-19 cases increase by 2 in Mercer County, increase by 15 in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by two in Mercer County since December 29th. Confirmed cases went up by one to 124, and probable cases also increased by one to 145. The health department reports active cases remain at 17, and COVID-19-related deaths remain at seven.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Grundy County has gone down by seven since December 28th to 84. The health department reports the total number of cases increased by 15 to 871. Six hundred fifty cases have been confirmed. Twenty-eight deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

