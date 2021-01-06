COVID-19 cases increase by 19 in Grundy County, 2 in Putnam County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

COVID-19 cases increased by 19 in Grundy County since January 4th, while active cases went up by four. The health department reports 909 total cases, with 682 being confirmed. Eighty-three cases are active. Twenty-eight COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 cases on January 6th, making the total 382. The number of individuals being monitored stayed at 10. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

