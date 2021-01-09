COVID-19 cases increase by 10 overall in Putnam, Sullivan and Mercer counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports five new individuals tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 387. Fourteen cases are being actively monitored by public health. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it has been approved to order and administer the vaccine once it is available. It is working to provide it to individuals in Phase 1A, which includes long-term care facility residents and staff and patient-facing health care workers.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional cases of COVID-19. The county has 787, with 35 active cases, one active probable case, and 11 deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by two in Mercer County, bringing the total to 140. The health department notes there are 154 probable cases and 19 active cases. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The Mercer County Health Department reports it is working on a vaccination plan and is signed up to receive the vaccine as it becomes available. It is approved for vaccine and is awaiting shipment dates.

