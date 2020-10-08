COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Daviess, Harrison and Caldwell counties

The Daviess County Health Department reports 185 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 31 from Thursday, October 1st. One hundred twenty-three of the cases are active, and 59 have recovered. Eleven have been hospitalized. Three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Harrison County Thursday, October 8th, which brings the total to 155. The health department notes 19 cases are active, and 135 have been removed from isolation. Eighty individuals are under home quarantine because they were identified as close contacts. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Harrison County.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports 152 total cases of COVID-19. That is up by three from Wednesday, October 7th. One hundred thirty-two cases have been confirmed, and 20 are probable. Twenty-seven cases are active, and 123 have recovered. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths reported for Caldwell County.

