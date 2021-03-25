COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Daviess County; residents can register for waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One COVID-19 case has been added in Daviess County since March 19th, which the health department notes brings the total to 672. Active cases dropped by two to three. Six hundred fifty-five cases have recovered. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

The health department reports numbers continue to decrease, and it is “thrilled about that.” Staff expressed appreciation to residents for their continued support and effort in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Daviess County Health Department held a second dose Moderna vaccine clinic on March 25th in the morning for individuals who received their first dose on February 25th. A vaccine clinic will also be held on March 25th in the afternoon.

Residents who wish to be put on the Daviess County Health Department’s waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine can register at this link.

