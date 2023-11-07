COVID-19 booster shots available for those aged 65+ at Livingston County walk-in clinic

The Livingston County Health Center has announced an upcoming walk-in clinic dedicated to administering the latest COVID-19 booster shots to residents aged 65 years and older. The clinic is set to take place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at the Health Center’s premises.

Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, no appointments will be accepted. The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Health Center between 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the specified date.

The Health Center is hopeful about hosting additional clinics in the future as vaccine availability increases. For more information, residents can visit the Health Center’s website or contact the Public Information Supervisor, Ann Burchett, at 660.646.5506.