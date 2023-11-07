COVID-19 booster shots available for those aged 65+ at Livingston County walk-in clinic

Local News November 7, 2023November 7, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Livingston County Special Clinic age 65 plus
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Livingston County Health Center has announced an upcoming walk-in clinic dedicated to administering the latest COVID-19 booster shots to residents aged 65 years and older. The clinic is set to take place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at the Health Center’s premises.

Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, no appointments will be accepted. The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Health Center between 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the specified date.

The Health Center is hopeful about hosting additional clinics in the future as vaccine availability increases. For more information, residents can visit the Health Center’s website or contact the Public Information Supervisor, Ann Burchett, at 660.646.5506.

Post Views: 15
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.