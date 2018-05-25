Cover crop field guide now available as mobile app

The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) recently reformatted its popular field guide as an app for smartphones and tablets. The Midwest Cover Crop Field Scout app lets farmers, crop adviser, and conservation professionals access vital cover crop information from mobile devices.

The app improves on the printed guide by providing additional photos and links to more in-depth articles, said Charlie Ellis, University of Missouri Extension natural resources engineer and member of MCCC’s board of directors. Ellis and other MU Extension specialists contributed to the guide.

Once downloaded, app content will be available at any time on a mobile device. An internet connection is not required to view cover crop information in the field, said Anna Morrow, MCCC program manager.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices with a $2.99 annual subscription. The fee allows MCCC to update the app throughout the year.

Users will receive a renewal reminder when their subscription is nearing its end. A bulk purchase will be available for companies and field day organizers, allowing groups to offer free downloads at special events.

Find the app by searching “cover crop” in either the App Store or Google Play. Additional information and links are available on the MCCC website at mccc.msu.edu.