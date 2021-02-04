Cover crop conference, “Finding Common Ground in Cover Crops,” goes virtual

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

“Finding Common Ground in Cover Crops” is the theme of the 2021 Midwest Cover Crops Council Conference.

The virtual conference, February 23-25, kicks off with updates from cover crop specialists in the council’s 12 Midwestern states and Ontario, Canada, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension agricultural engineering specialist and a member of the council’s board.

Attendees will learn how cover crops improve cash flow and work in cropping and livestock systems, as well as in vegetable production, Ellis says.

Jenn Doelman, Odette Menard, Greg Hannam, and Philip Shaw will discuss “Finding Common Ground on Cover Crops” during the opening session.

Stuart Grandy, Kari Dunfield, and John Tooker will talk about “Knowing What We Don’t Know About Soil Biology.”

Roger L. Martin, former dean of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, will lead a keynote conversation on balancing efficiency and resilience in agriculture. Martin is the author of 12 books, including “When More Is Not Better: Overcoming America’s Obsession With Economic Efficiency,” published in 2020 by Harvard Business Review Press. Joining the conversation will be rural sociologist Mel Luymes and a panel of agri-food industry leaders.

The final day features system-specific sessions for grain, vegetable, and livestock farmers. Speakers include David Hooker, Rodney Rulon, Julie Grossman, Reid Allaway, Marie Shea, Melissa Wilson, and others.

More cover crop experts speak during afternoon Cover Crop Coffee Breaks on February 24-25.

For details and registration, visit THIS LINK, or you can contact Ellis at [email protected] or 636-528-4613.

