Courtwarming candidates announced at Trenton High School

The candidates have been announced for Trenton High School’s Courtwarming.

The candidates include seniors Tucker Otto, Coleman Griffin, Tim Kempton, Maurissa Bonta, Bayleigh Dixson, and Ali Westcott. Other candidates are juniors Gabe Novak and Lexi Stewart-Lewis, sophomores Kiefer Tolson and Ayra Meeker, and freshmen Cooper Houser and Kaylor Hodge.

The THS Courtwarming king and queen will be crowned between the girl’s and boy’s basketball games on February 3rd. The girl’s game will start at 6 pm.

A dance will follow the games in the high school gym from 9 to 11 pm.

