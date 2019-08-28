Court sets bond for Chillicothe man accused of sodomy

The bond was amended in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a Chillicothe man charged with felony sodomy or attempted sodomy, first degree, victim less than 12 years old.

Online court information shows the court amended 29-year-old Richard James Stumph’s bond to $50,000 cash only, 10% allowed. He was originally being held on no bond.

Bond conditions include no contact with anyone under the age of 18, Supervision Services, and GPS monitoring. Stumph’s case was continued to October 15, 2019, at 2:30 pm for a preliminary hearing.