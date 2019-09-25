Court report from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Preliminary hearings were waived Tuesday, September 24, 2019, among the cases processed in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Two defendants, Mac Rakes and Judith Hawkins of rural Trenton, were bound over to the October 10th docket in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Both face two felony counts stemming from an incident July 29th.

Both are charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating alleged substantial risk. Rakes also faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Hawkins is accused of possessing a controlled substance.

Kimberly Sue McCracken of Trenton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. She was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Laredo resident Joseph C. Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and was fined $300 and costs.

Spickard resident Meleah Lawrence pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor stealing. She’s to pay $494.50 restitution, $50 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, a $150 fine, and costs.

Trenton resident Zachery Ray Ishmael pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund; and pay costs.

