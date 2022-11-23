Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court:

A resident of Tonganoxie, Kansas – Michael David Collett – pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated from an arrest on December 31st, 2020. The charge was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Collett was placed on two years supervised probation. He’s to serve five days of shock incarceration, given credit for serving two of the days in jail.

Collett is to complete the substance abuse traffic offender program (SATOP), wear a SCRAM monitor bracelet for 90 days, make a $300 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay a recoupment fee and court costs.

Rural Trenton resident Camry Cay Holsted pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated prior offender as of an August 22nd arrest. Holsted was fined $500, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay the recoupment fee and court costs.

Court cases for Tammy Nevels of Columbia were continued until the next month after she reportedly would not come to the courtroom yesterday. Docket information described her as non-compliant and refused to come out of the jail cell despite repeated requests by law enforcement to do so. Grundy county’s prosecuting attorney has amended charges to one felony and six misdemeanors.

The cases were continued until the December 13th session for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. These include felony resisting arrest by fleeing from Trenton Police officers. The misdemeanors are three counts of tampering with the property of other persons, two counts of stealing, and one count of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with the siren sounding and lights flashing. Nevels was arrested early Sunday morning in Caldwell county. She’s held in custody instead of bond.