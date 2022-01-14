Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday January 13, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Multiple court cases were processed Thursday at the Grundy County Courthouse. Associate Judge Matthew Krohn of Mercer County presided on behalf of Presiding Judge Thomas Alley in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Devin Aaron Pierce pleaded guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid from October 20th of last year. Pierce was sentenced to eight years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit was given for serving 85 days in custody. The court requested Pierce be placed in a long-term substance abuse treatment program.

Dallas William Hughs of Trenton pleaded guilty on two drug-related counts from September 16th of last year. Hughs was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections for each count with the terms to run concurrently. Hughs entered the plea to charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. A third count was dismissed. A forfeiture hearing is on March 10th.

A Galt resident, Samuel Jo Anderson pleaded guilty to amended charges: three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, last August 1st. Imposition of sentence was suspended and the court placed Anderson on five years supervised probation. Conditions include that Anderson follows all recommendations of the children’s division or the juvenile court.

A resident of the Hale community, Robert Joe Singer, pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from a November 5th arrest. Singer entered the plea to felony driving while intoxicated—chronic offender, misdemeanor possession of marijuana / synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On the felony count, the court ordered Singer to serve four years with the department of corrections. The execution of this sentence was suspended. Singer was placed on five years supervised probation with special conditions. He’s to wear an electronic monitor for alcohol for not less than 90 days. For the two misdemeanor counts, Singer was given credit for serving 69 days in the county jail.

A Gallatin resident, Todd Anthony McDowell, pleaded guilty on three counts stemming from November 21st incidents. McDowell entered the plea to an amended charge of trespassing, third-degree assault, and violation of a protection order for an adult. Imposition of sentence was suspended. McDowell was placed on five years supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete an outpatient treatment program and follow all recommendations. McDowell is to have electronic monitoring for alcohol. He’s not to contact the victim except when concerning children.

Princeton resident Richard Tharp pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge from February 25th of last year. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Tharp was placed on five years supervised probation. Credit was given for serving 86 days.

Trenton resident Brandon Tyler May pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. May was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. Executive of the prison term was suspended by the court and May was placed on five years supervised probation. At a hearing, May admitted to a violation of probation for an original stealing charge from November of 2019. Probation was continued with the court noting a previous suspended sentence be converted to seven years with the department of corrections with execution suspended.

A resident of Laclede, Connie Lyn McCollum, saw her probation revoked after admitting to a violation. McCollum was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. Credit was given for time served to await the hearing. She’s also to pay restitution of $1,851. Her original charge was felony stealing in November of 2019.

Trenton resident Lori Anne Pennington admitted to probation violation, The court is continuing probation but added conditions. Pennington is to be placed with the department of corrections on court-ordered detention sanctions. Upon completion of that time, she’s to be screened for placement in the third circuit court treatment program. Her original charges from April 13th of last year involving driving while intoxicated persistent offender and driving while her license was revoked or suspended.

A Spickard resident, Cindy Joan Gearin, during a hearing, admitted to a probation violation. Her probation was continued with the added condition that she complete the third circuit court treatment program. Her original charge in Grundy county from June of 2018 was altering lottery tickets.

