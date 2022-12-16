Court news from Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, December 15, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several defendants were issued prison sentences on Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Mercer County Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn was assigned to preside during the session.

An Ottumwa, Iowa man, who hid from, and eluded, authorities in rural Grundy County for several days in July, pleaded guilty to four counts. Kent Jacob Lasley was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for terms of four years each for felony drug possession, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and second-degree burglary. He received a two-year prison term for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Two other counts were dismissed. The sentences for Grundy County are to run concurrently with each other. But the two-year sentence for possessing a firearm unlawfully is to be served consecutively to the others.

Trenton resident Sheryl Kay Sparks pleaded guilty to a pair of drug counts from September 2021 for the delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. Sparks was sentenced to nine years in prison on each count. The terms are concurrent and she was given credit for time served in jail.

Trenton resident Sean Edward Ward pleaded guilty to felony drug possession as of September 27th. He received a prison sentence of seven years. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Ward was placed on five years of supervised probation. The court ordered Ward to apply and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehabilitation program.

Spickard resident Bradley Wilson pleaded guilty to stealing a car as of July 30th. Another count was dismissed by the prosecutor. Wilson was sentenced to seven years in prison. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Conditions include he pay restitution of $1,347 and applying and successfully-complete the Salvation Army adult rehabilitation program.

A Columbia resident, Tammy Nevels, pleaded guilty to one felony count and six misdemeanors. Nevels was sentenced to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections for resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk for others. She was sentenced to 25 days in jail on each of three counts of tampering with the property of others; two counts of stealing; and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. All counts are from November. The sentences are concurrent with each other. Credit was given for time served in jail. Nevels also was ordered to pay restitution of $575.

Prison sentences were issued, then suspended for Curtis Scott Wheelbarger of Hannibal. He pleaded guilty to four counts for incidents a year ago this December. The court sentenced Wheelbarger to seven years with the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing and four years each for unlawful use of a weapon, attempted stealing, and exhibiting a weapon. He received 13 days for second-degree property damage. The terms are concurrent with each other but consecutive to cases in Livingston County Circuit Court. Wheelbarger was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Tommy Eugene Hines, whose last known address was Trenton, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Hines was sentenced to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Hines is to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident Jarred Kelsall pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid as of September 10th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and Kelsall was placed on five years of supervised probation. Another count was dismissed by the prosecutor. The court ordered Kelsall to apply and successfully complete the 3rd circuit treatment court or an alternative program.

A Gallatin resident, Caleb Scott Kinnison, pleaded guilty to five counts but saw three others dismissed in court. Sentencing is scheduled for February 9th. Kinnison is charged for May incidents; resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and driving in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. While he awaits the disposition of the cases, a bond hearing is scheduled for the January 12th court session.

Richard Tharp of Princeton admitted to a probation violation. The court ordered that he relocate to a new home within 30 days and complete 20 hours of community service. His original charge from February 2021 involved felony possession of drugs.

Benjamin Milazzo of Moberly admitted to a probation violation. The disposition sentence is set for March 9th. His original charge involved non support of minor children.

