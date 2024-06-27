Court news for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in the Associate DIvision of Grundy County Court

Share To Your Social Network

On Tuesday, multiple cases were heard in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Owen Lee Brown of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was sentenced to 90 days at the Grundy County Detention Center with credit given for time served. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and Brown was placed on two years of supervised probation. Conditions of his probation include completing an anger management class. Additionally, he must donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. Brown was arrested on June 16th for causing physical pain to a female victim.

Kiley Singer of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to purchasing or attempting to purchase, or possessing, alcohol by a minor, a second or subsequent offense as of May 24th. The execution of her jail sentence was suspended, and Singer was placed on two years of probation. She must complete an alcohol and drug education program through North Missouri Court Services and wear a SCRAM monitoring bracelet for six months. She is also required to donate $50 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs. In addition, Singer pleaded guilty to being an owner/operator who failed to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle. She was fined $200 plus court costs.

Justin Dee Stark of Spickard pleaded guilty to failure to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle. He was given six months of supervised probation and must pay court costs.

Court cases involving Jerry Lee Seward of Jamesport have been suspended. Associate Judge Carrie Lamm Clark ordered the sheriff’s office to deliver Seward to the Department of Mental Health for placement following a mental health evaluation report. Seward faces Grundy County charges from February 7th for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree trespassing. The associate division cases were rescheduled to January 28th, 2025.

Carli Beth Hendricks of Trenton appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea to felony charges of second-degree assault on another person, first-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage involving a motor vehicle. Hendricks was arrested for a June 19th incident at a residence on Town and Country Drive in Trenton. Her bond was reset at $100,000 cash, and the court cases were continued to the July 9th docket.

