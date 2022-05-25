Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people waived preliminary hearings during appearances on Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Separate cases involving Oliver Eugene Vandevender and Robin Riddle, both of Trenton, were bound over to the June 9th session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Vandevender faces charges of felony drug possession charges, 2nd-degree burglary, stealing, and 1st-degree property damage, plus traffic violations, from February. Riddle is charged with two felonies from May 1st: forgery and the possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid.

A Chillicothe teenager, Matthew David Silkwood, pleaded guilty to a minor being visibly intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of more than .02% on Saturday. On a plea agreement, Silkwood was sentenced to six months at the Grundy County Detention Center. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. The court ordered Silkwood to report to a probation officer on May 31st to be out-fitted for an electric monitoring (SCRAM) bracelet and pre-pay all fees.

Chillicothe resident Devin Max Keithly continues to be held in jail without bond following his court appearance on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to two felony counts and six traffic violations on Saturday. A bond hearing in the Associate Division is on June 14th.

Bond remains $5,000 cash for James Lindsay Gause of Kidder who pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. A bond hearing is on June 14th.