Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Probation has been ordered for two Trenton residents who, on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child on November 9 in Trenton.

A sentence of 45 days in the Grundy County Jail were issued to Kyle Nathan Wilson and Lacy Jo Vestal. Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the sentence and placed each on one-year probation. Both were ordered not to consume alcoholic beverages during probation.

North Missouri Court Services is to supervise the probation with the defendants told to follow any directives. Wilson and Vestal are to serve two days of shock incarceration. Vestal was ordered to pay $30 per day to the sheriff’s office for room and board costs. In two other separate cases, Wilson pleaded guilty to driving May 15 without a valid license or no license; and one count of trespassing on November 3. The court issued fines that total $101 plus court costs.

Trenton resident Wyatt Matthew Preston pleaded guilty to 2 counts, one for trespassing and one count for harassment. Imposition of a sentence was suspended by Judge Hudson and Preston was placed on six months of unsupervised probation. Preston is to donate 15 hours to community service work; then provide the court with documentation that the service has been completed. Preston also was ordered to attend school on a full-time, regular basis.

Judge Hudson presided in the municipal division circuit court cases.

