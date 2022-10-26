Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 25, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident was placed on probation after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated as of June 30th. Gricelda Gonzalez-Hernandez appeared yesterday in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. The imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years of supervised probation.

After a request for a Gallatin teen to be released from jail on bond and other monitoring restrictions, Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson made no change and Caleb Scott Kinnison returned to jail to await the next court appearance. Kinnison has been charged with six felony counts and two misdemeanors stemming from various dates in May of this year. When a warrant was served on October 12th, Kinnison was held in custody without bond.

Kinnison was accused of unlawful use and exhibiting of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, and 1st-degree property damage. Misdemeanor counts are driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

The case has been continued until November 8th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.