Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Feb. 16

Share To Your Social Network

Defendants who waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday were bound over to appear on Friday, February 16th, in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Among those waiving preliminary proceedings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Circuit Court were Stacy Renee Evans of Trenton, Amber Hines of Spickard, Lisa Isabel Pauline Roberts of Trenton, Jose Eduardo Morales Valencia of Trenton, Scott Eric Riddle of Trenton, and Tyler Nunley of Milan.

Evans is charged with stealing a controlled substance on November 11th of last year.

Hines faces charges from December 15th, including two counts of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Roberts is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic assault, and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony—all from December 30th.

Valencia faces charges of first-degree assault causing serious physical injury to a victim and armed criminal action from January 27th.

Riddle is charged with first-degree domestic assault from February 1st.

Charges against Nunley from December 20th include delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

In other cases in the Associate Division, Heather Nicole Gabelman of Trenton pleaded guilty to three counts in connection with her arrest on October 15th. Gabelman was fined $500 for driving while intoxicated, $175.50 for driving while her license was revoked, and $60.50 for speeding.

Gabelman was also ordered to pay a recoupment fee of $294 and donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund. Court costs were imposed, increasing the total amount due to $1,436.50.

Jeremy Hamilton of Trenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended as of December 16th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Hamilton was placed on one year of supervised probation.

Jesse Matthew Harding of Trenton admitted to a violation of probation. He was given credit for serving five days at the Grundy County Detention Center. His original charge was for driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

Related