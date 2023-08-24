Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court convened on Tuesday, with several defendants appearing before the judge.

Trenton resident Richard Eldon Tunnell, during a court appearance on Tuesday, had his case bound over to Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. In the associate division, Tunnell waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance from August 14. His next court appearance is set for September 7, and his bond of $15,000 has been continued.

Another Trenton resident, Jonas Vance, pleaded guilty to amended charges after a plea agreement between the prosecutor and Vance’s court-appointed attorney. Vance entered a plea for misdemeanors of 2nd-degree property damage and peace disturbance. He was accused of causing dents by punching the hood of another person’s vehicle on July 3. Vance was sentenced to 45 days in the county jail for each count, with the terms running concurrently. Vance was credited for time already served. As part of the agreement, two other counts were dismissed by the prosecutor.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Josy Nicole Simmons of Trenton pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of 2nd-degree domestic assault, which arose from an incident on Monday that injured another individual. The case has been continued to September 12 in the associate division of the circuit court. Simmons remains in custody without bond.

