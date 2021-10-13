Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four defendants waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Stephanie Miller of Trenton is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance as of July 15th.

Richard Dale Leeper of Trenton is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of September 16th.

Brandon Tyler May of Trenton faces charges of alleged failure to register as a sex offender.

Miller, Leeper, and May are scheduled for the Thursday session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Cameron resident Desmond Huff is scheduled for a November 4, 2021, appearance in Division One of the circuit court. He is charged with non support in excess of 12 monthly payments due under the courts’ order to provide support.

Among other cases in the Associate Division, Joshua Rice of Trenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession charge involving ten grams or less of marijuana as of September 16th. On a plea agreement, Rice was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay the court costs.

