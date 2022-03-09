Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Local News March 9, 2022
Court News
Preliminary hearings were waived by four defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident, Brandon Dean Bibee Burkhardt, has two drug-related counts as of March 1st: delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chillicothe resident Jimmy Dean King is charged with forgery from May of 2020.

Trenton resident Adam Marcus Sager has two counts from a January 30th incident which included 2nd-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cases involving Burkhardt, King, and Sager were bound over to Thursday’s docket for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

A resident of Hale, Anthony Kohl, is to appear in division One on April 14th and is bound over on a 2020 charge of non support of a minor.

A resident of Sumner, Timothy Adam Stanley, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge stemming from an October 11th arrest in 2021. Stanley entered the written plea on 2nd-degree harassment which is a misdemeanor. He’s to pay a $150 fine, donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs. Money is to be taken from the posted cash bond.

John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

