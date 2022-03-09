Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Preliminary hearings were waived by four defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident, Brandon Dean Bibee Burkhardt, has two drug-related counts as of March 1st: delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chillicothe resident Jimmy Dean King is charged with forgery from May of 2020.

Trenton resident Adam Marcus Sager has two counts from a January 30th incident which included 2nd-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cases involving Burkhardt, King, and Sager were bound over to Thursday’s docket for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

A resident of Hale, Anthony Kohl, is to appear in division One on April 14th and is bound over on a 2020 charge of non support of a minor.

A resident of Sumner, Timothy Adam Stanley, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge stemming from an October 11th arrest in 2021. Stanley entered the written plea on 2nd-degree harassment which is a misdemeanor. He’s to pay a $150 fine, donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs. Money is to be taken from the posted cash bond.

Related