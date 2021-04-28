Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, April 28, 2021

Local News April 28, 2021 KTTN News
Court News
Two defendants were placed on probation following appearances Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A resident of Galt, Brenda Sue Figg pled guilty to a charge of peace disturbance stemming from a February 27th incident. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Figg was placed on two years probation. Figg is to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and court costs.

On a plea agreement, Adam Hein of Spickard pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner on New Years Day.

The imposition of sentence was suspended, and Hein was placed on one-year probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

