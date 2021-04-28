Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, April 28, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two defendants were placed on probation following appearances Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A resident of Galt, Brenda Sue Figg pled guilty to a charge of peace disturbance stemming from a February 27th incident. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Figg was placed on two years probation. Figg is to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and court costs.

On a plea agreement, Adam Hein of Spickard pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner on New Years Day.

The imposition of sentence was suspended, and Hein was placed on one-year probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

