Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Kansas City resident, Nathan Clark, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of May 12th. Clark was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was ordered to wear a SCRAM monitor for six months, pay a $500 fine, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay a recoupment fee of $78.50 plus court costs.

Trenton resident Joshua Gott pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana of ten grams or less as of August 9th. Gott was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs. When he pleaded guilty to failure to register a motor vehicle, Gott was fined $50.50 and to pay court costs.

When Gary Lee Riddle of Trenton pleaded guilty to violation of an adult protection order on August 30th, he was sentenced to 14 days in jail and given credit for time served.

Among other cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Judge Steve Hudson denied a request to set bond for Randall Dale Kitchen of Trenton who faces charges of abandonment of a corpse, plus a felony count of stealing, and a misdemeanor count of stealing. The cases were continued until October 11th.

An Iowa man, who was the subject of a manhunt in the Dunlap area earlier this summer, appeared in court on Tuesday. Kent Jacob Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa faces seven felony counts, two for 2nd-degree burglary; two for resisting interfering with an arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Hudson denied a request to set a bond. The Lasley cases were continued until October 11th.

Both Kitchen and Lasley were remanded to the Grundy County Sheriff.