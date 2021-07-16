Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, a Trenton man pleaded guilty and was sentenced regarding a felony drug possession charge from April 14. Six other misdemeanor counts were dismissed by the state.

Edwin Floyd Gordy the fourth was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections. Judge Thomas Alley suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Gordy on five years probation. A special condition of the probation is for Gordy to serve 120 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was given for time served.

Chillicothe resident Tesse Janell Carman pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance from June 25th. Four other counts were dismissed. Sentencing in Division One of the circuit court is scheduled for September 9.

Galt resident Ashley Rose Tharp pleaded guilty to a felony charge of forgery involving a urine sample as of June 10th. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Tharp was placed on five years probation. Special conditions include she apply and successfully complete the third circuit court treatment program. In another case for a felony stealing charge, Tharp admitted to a probation violation. That probation was continued with an additional condition she pays $100 per month, beginning in August, toward restitution of $6,253.

Maryville resident Shawn Alan Wells pleaded guilty to a charge of non support. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and he was put on five years court-supervised probation. Wells is required to pay $500 monthly, starting in August, in current and arrears child support.

Bobbi Jo Zimmer of Overland Park, Kansas, admitted to a probation violation. Probation was extended by one year, and the defendant is to pay all restitution stemming from an October 2016 burglary in Grundy county.

Trenton resident Dan Richard Peters Junior saw his probation continue on an original charge of felony property damage. An additional condition is that Peters enter and successfully complete the third circuit treatment program.

Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton admitted to a probation violation for an original drug possession charge. Probation was continued with the court adding a condition that Corbin use an electronic monitoring device for 120 days.

Related