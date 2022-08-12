Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.

Humphreys resident Michelle Dalton pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid as of April 30th. A misdemeanor count for possessing drug paraphernalia was dismissed. Dalton was placed on five years of supervised probation. She’s to apply and successfully complete the 9th circuit court treatment program.

Independence resident Mira Ann Huffman pleaded guilty to three felony counts from January 12th: 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to four years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms run concurrently. Huffman also was ordered to pay restitution of $1,802.

A Mercer resident, Gunnar Scott Oberender, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance as of July 25th. Three misdemeanor counts were dismissed. Oberender was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to obtain a substance abuse evaluation from the Preferred Family Health Care and follow recommendations.

Trenton resident Donald Swigart pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge as of July 21st. Two misdemeanor counts were dismissed. Swigart was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the prison time was suspended and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Swigart is to apply and successfully complete the third circuit court treatment program.

Sentencing hearings were held on three other defendants after each had pleaded guilty earlier this year on various charges.

Oliver Eugene Vandevender of Trenton was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on each of five felony counts. The terms are concurrent. Charges from February 17th are 2nd-degree burglary, stealing, and 1st-degree property damage. Charges from February 25th involve possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynnsey Marie Betz of Trenton was sentenced to eight years with the Department of Corrections on each of two counts: felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. The prison terms are concurrent. Execution of the sentences was suspended and Betz was placed on five years of supervised probation. She was ordered to successfully complete the third circuit court treatment program.

Trenton resident Jennifer Dee Tunnell was placed on five years supervised probation for a felony drug possession charge stemming from March 13th. She’s to enter and successfully complete a substance abuse evaluation at Infinity Health of Corydon, Iowa and follow all recommendations.

At a court hearing, Brandon Tyler May admitted to violations and saw his probation revoked. May was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections on each of two felony counts: stealing $750 or more as of November 2019 and failure to register as a sex offender as of August 2021. The prison terms run concurrently.

Other defendants admitted to probation violations but saw their probation continue with added special conditions.

Cole Wright of Trenton is to successfully complete an in-patient treatment program at Preferred Family Health Care and follow all recommendations.

Tyler Allen of Trenton is to be placed in a post-conviction drug treatment program. The Grundy county circuit court retains jurisdiction for 120 days.

Caleb Ray Ingraham of Trenton is to successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab program and provide the court with written verification of completion.

Scott Rhodes of Galt was ordered to successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab program in Kansas City.

Mercer County Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn was assigned to preside Thursday for cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.