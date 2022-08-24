Court news for Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Preliminary hearings were waived by three defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to September 8th for Division One of the circuit court.

Daniel Lee Harding of Trenton is charged with a 3rd-degree domestic assault on June 28th.

James Robert Anderson of Trenton is charged with violation of a protection order for an adult – second offense – as of July 2nd.

A Lathrop resident, David Lee Miller, is charged with possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid as of July 30th.

A rural Spickard man, Nicholas Kyle Pemberton, pleaded guilty to multiple counts from an arrest last week. These are unlawful use of a weapon, while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, driving while his license was revoked or suspended, having license plates belonging to another person, and no insurance. Pemberton is to serve ten days in jail and was given credit for five days since his arrest. He was placed on two years of supervised probation; ordered to wear a SCRAM bracelet for six months, donate $200 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

A resident of Altamont, Tesla Kay Nicole Davis, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on January 7th. She was fined $300 and court costs. The money is to be taken from the cash bond that was posted.

A Trenton resident, Anthony Michael Roberts, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing on August 11th. He was fined $300, ordered to pay restitution of $105, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. Money is to be taken from the posted bond. Roberts also was given credit for serving one day in jail.

A Spickard resident, Charles Lee Duncan, had his cases continued until September 13th. From July 17th, Duncan is charged with 1st-degree property damage, 3rd-degree assault, resisting interfering with an arrest for a felony, and 1st-degree trespass. His request to be released on his own recognizance bond was denied by the court. Bond remains at $30,000 cash.