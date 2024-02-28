Court new for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Three preliminary hearings were waived this week in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. The cases were bound over to the March 14 docket for Division One of Circuit Court.

Jarred Kelsall of Trenton is charged with first-degree property damage stemming from a Christmas Day incident at a residence. Authorities said an entry door and frame were damaged when the defendant made entry.

Ignacio Dominick Guerrero of Trenton faces a felony count for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for misusing the 911 emergency number both on February 12.

A Department of Corrections inmate, Ricky Eugene Shoemaker of Trenton, appeared via video conferencing for his court case at Trenton. He is held in prison custody on an unrelated charge. Shoemaker faces three felony counts in Grundy County from August and September of last year for alleged possession of a controlled substance—described as methamphetamine.

Green City resident Nathan Clark admitted a violation of probation. Associate Circuit Court Judge Carrie Lamm Clark extended probation by one year and ordered Clark to wear a SCRAM monitor for three months at his expense. Clark’s original charge in Grundy County was misdemeanor driving while intoxicated from May 2022.

