Court grants Missouri AG motion on minor’s gender transition intervention docs

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a statement regarding his victories in obtaining documents to reveal gender transition interventions performed on minors:

“The Court has granted our motion to compel Planned Parenthood and Children’s Mercy to submit documents related to gender transition interventions they have carried out on minors. My team remains steadfast in our mission to safeguard children. We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations.”

The Court’s ruling concerning Planned Parenthood is accessible here.

The Court’s ruling on Children’s Mercy can be found here.

(Photo by Annelise Hanshaw – Missouri Independent)

