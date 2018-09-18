Couple arrested after unsupervised child found wandering in the street

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were recently dispatched to the 800 block of Easton Street where they located a toddler wearing only a diaper, and unsupervised.

The toddler was unable to tell officers where he lived after chasing a dog into the street, however, officers were able to locate the residence a short time later.

Arrested were Danika and Keith Rulo for child abuse/neglect. Both were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail after being processed at the Chillicothe Police Department. Both are currently held on $5,000 bond.