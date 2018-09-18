Couple arrested after unsupervised child found wandering in the street

Child Abuse

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were recently dispatched to the 800 block of Easton Street where they located a toddler wearing only a diaper, and unsupervised.

The toddler was unable to tell officers where he lived after chasing a dog into the street, however, officers were able to locate the residence a short time later.

Arrested were Danika and Keith Rulo for child abuse/neglect.  Both were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail after being processed at the Chillicothe Police Department.  Both are currently held on $5,000 bond.

