Country Radio Broadcasters now accepting applications for $25,000 scholarship

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. is now accepting applications for a scholarship endowment, which will be awarded to one deserving college or university for the 2018-2019 school year.

Eligibility for the endowment includes: college or university accreditation; must have a TV/Film/Radio or Music Business program; the school must be responsible for managing endowment, selecting deserving students to receive scholarships, etc.; and application form must be submitted by September 5th, 2018.

Interested parties who meet the requirements can apply at https://www.countryradioseminar.com/scholarship-endowment-application/

“CRB has a fabulous history of granting scholarships to students in our industry. We are continuing that tradition and have made plans to expand our scholarship program into other areas that we are very proud of. More to come on that later,” says Bill Mayne, Executive Director of CRB/CRS.

A CRB scholarship committee has been assembled to oversee the vetting of applications. Upon determining if a school or university qualifies for the endowment, a representative will be in touch to gather additional information surrounding the school’s qualifying program (radio/TV/film/music business) to verify that requirements are met and to help further the committee’s review and decision-making process.

Past recipients of the CRB endowment scholarship include Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University, Texas A&M University, Central Michigan University, University of North Texas, Green River College, and more.

For more information, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format. More information may be obtained at www.CRB.org or at the CRB office at 615-327-4487.

