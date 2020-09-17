Counselors available for support during pandemic through North Central Missouri Mental Health Center

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center has COVID-19 counselors available to provide support and resources to anyone struggling with the pandemic.

Free services include individual and group counseling, development, presentation, and distribution of educational materials, community networking and support, and assessments, referrals, and resource.

Ask for a crisis counselor by contacting the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center’s Trenton office at 660-359-4487. Individuals can also receive help by contacting the North Central Missouri Mental Health Crisis Line at 888-279-8188, the Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411, or the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or text 66768.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares