Couch blown from towed vehicle causes crash on Highway 71 near Maryville

A crash occurred on September 7, 2024, at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Highway 71, half a mile north of Maryville, Missouri, involving two vehicles. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident was caused by a couch blowing off the towed unit of one of the vehicles, striking the other vehicle.

Douglas M. Chesnut, a 66-year-old man from Hopkins, Missouri, was driving a 2022 Ford northbound on Highway 71. The incident occurred when a couch that was on a vehicle towed by Chesnut became unsecured, and was blown from the towed unit, striking a southbound 2018 Lexus driven by Catherine M. Riley, a 73-year-old woman from Lennox, Iowa.

The Lexus sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Shell’s Towing. The Ford was not damaged, and Chesnut was able to drive away from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

William D. Riley, a 76-year-old man from Lennox, Iowa, who was a passenger in the Lexus, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Maryville for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and the Maryville Fire Department.

