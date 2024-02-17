Cosby couple injured in crash on Highway 169 north of St. Joseph

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of February 17, 2024, an accident occurred on Highway 169, approximately two miles north of St Joseph, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries for a local couple.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2011 Buick Enclave, driven by Melissa C. Roller, 39, from Cosby, Missouri, veered off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing northwest in a ditch.

Both Melissa C. Roller and her passenger, Brandon E. Roller, 39, also from Cosby, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. They were transported by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic LifeCare in St Joseph for treatment.

The Buick Enclave sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper S.P. Gomez and Andrew CountySheriff’s Department.

