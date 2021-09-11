Coronavirus American Rescue Plan Act funding available to Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Coronavirus American Rescue Plan Act funding is available to Daviess County political subdivisions, businesses, non-profits, and other entities. The county has received half of its grant funds from the United States Treasury to disburse for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 3rd, 2021 to December 31st, 2022.

Applications can be made for 66 expense categories in the seven summary groups of public health; negative economic impacts; disproportionately-impacted communities; essential worker hazard pay; water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; government sector revenue loss; and administrative costs.

More information can be obtained by contacting Daviess County Presiding Commissioner James Ruse or County Clerk Ronetta Burton at 660-663-3300 extension 4.

