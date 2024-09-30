Corn Hole Tournament and Beer Stroll Set for October 5 in Trenton

Two events are scheduled to take place in downtown Trenton this Saturday, October 5, offering opportunities for both competitive fun and community engagement. Tickets are available for both activities.

The first event, a corn hole tournament, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Zane Robinson is organizing the tournament, which will be held at Five Points in downtown Trenton. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., allowing time for participants to sign up before the tournament starts.

Following the tournament, the downtown area will host a beer stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Fourteen locations in the vicinity of downtown Trenton will participate in this event, providing a fun and relaxed atmosphere for attendees. The beer stroll offers a chance to explore local businesses and enjoy a variety of beverages along the way.

Tickets for both events are available for purchase. Those interested in securing tickets online can visit Eventbrite. Additionally, tickets are available for purchase locally at Vintage Vines and Howard’s Department Store.

